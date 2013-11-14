* Indian debt and forex markets will be watching global cues for direction when trading resumes after a long weekend, as most of the domestic data is out. * Fears of an early Fed tapering have roiled global markets although investors are increasingly focusing on any comments from Federal Reserve chairman nominee Janet Yellen. * Bond dealers will watch the results of the 80 billion rupee open market operation on Monday for cues on liquidity. * Traders will also focus on supply given the devolvement at this week's auction. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen holding in a 8.90 to 9.10 percent range next week with traders also watching movement in global oil prices for direction. * The partially convertible rupee is seen moving in a broad 62.50 to 63.50 range in early part of the week. * Markets will be closed on Nov. 15 for a local holiday. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Mon: Open market operations worth 80 billion rupees (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)