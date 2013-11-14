BRIEF-Lippo China Resources provides update on voluntary cash offer for shares in Healthway Medical Corp
* Subscriber has sold an aggregate of s$7 million (equivalent to approximately hk$38.5 million) worth of t1 cn b to two transferees
Nov 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 300 million rand
Maturity Date October 21, 2019
Coupon 6.0 pct
Issue price 94.403
Payment Date November 21, 2013
Lead Manager(s) RBC CM
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.6 pct selling & 0.275 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 3.95 billion rand
When fungible
ISIN XS0848049838
Data supplied by International Insider.
