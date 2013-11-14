India soybean futures extend gain on higher demand, tighter supply
NEW DELHI, April 12 Indian soybean futures rose for the second straight session on Wednesday, helped by higher demand and tighter supplies.
BANGALORE, Nov 14 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 41600 ICS-201(B22mm) 42600 ICS-102(B22mm) 28600 ICS-103(23mm) 33000 ICS-104(24mm) 37000 ICS-202(26mm) NQ ICS-105(26mm) NQ ICS-105CS(26mm) NQ ICS-105(27mm) 40100 ICS-105CS(27mm) NQ ICS-105MMA(27) NQ ICS-105PHR(28) 40900 ICS-105(28mm) 39800 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 39900 ICS-105(29mm) 40300 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 40500 ICS-105(30mm) 40600 ICS-105(31mm) 40900 ICS-106(32mm) 41200 ICS-107(34mm) 54000
NEW DELHI, April 12 Indian soybean futures rose for the second straight session on Wednesday, helped by higher demand and tighter supplies.
* Says there in no material impact on co from RBI penalty Source text: http://bit.ly/2ptcmSy Further company coverage: