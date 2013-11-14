Nov 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties

Guarantor Wanda Commercial Properties (Hong Kong) Co. Limited,

Wanda Real Estate Investments Limited, Wanda Commercial

Properties Overseas Limited

Issue Amount $600 million

Maturity Date November 21, 2018

Coupon 4.875 pct

Issue price 98.936

Reoffer price 98.936

Yield 5.119 pct

Spread 375 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Treasury

Payment Date November 21, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs,

HSBC & UBS

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P),

BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing SEHK

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law Hong Kong

