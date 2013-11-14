Nov 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Svenska Handelsbanken AB

Issue Amount 400 million Sterling

Maturity Date November 20, 2020

Coupon 3.0 pct

Yield 3.001 pct

Spread 105 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct March 2020 UKT

Payment Date November 20, 2013

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan, Lloyds & Nomura

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing Ireland

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP

ISIN XS0995970893

