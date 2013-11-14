BRIEF-Wang On group says unit entered into loan agreement to grant loan facility
* Unit entered into loan agreement to grant loan facility to borrower of not exceeding a sum of hk$200.0 million
Nov 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Cajas Rurales Unidas, Sociedad Cooperativa
de Credito (Cajamar)
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date November 22, 2018
Coupon 3.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.937
Spread 270 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to to 313.4bp
Over the 1.0 pct 2018 OBL
Payment Date November 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Nomura, Santander GBM
& Societe Generale CIB
Ratings BBB- (S&P) & BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing AIAF
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Spanish
ISIN ES0422714024
* Chuang's consortium international-unit entered into agreement with vendor in relation to acquisition of property at cash consideration of hk$301.2 million