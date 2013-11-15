Nov 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday (14 Nov 2013).

Borrower International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Issue Amount 750 million sterling

Maturity Date December 21, 2020

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.883

Reoffer yield 2.749 pct

Spread 80 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilts

Payment Date November 21, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Barclays & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing New York

Full fees Undislcosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law New York

ISIN XS0996288717

