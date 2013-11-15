Nov 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower O2 Telefonica Deutschland Finanzierungs GmbH
Guarantor Telefonica Deutschland Holdings AG
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date November 22, 2018
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.162
Yield 2.053 pct
Spread 98 baisi points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 140.7bp
over the 1.0 pct October 2018 OBL
Payment Date November 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BAML, BayernLB, Commerzbank & UBS Investment Bank
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN XS0912992160
Data supplied by International Insider.