Nov 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower GALP Energia SGPA S.A
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 25, 2019
Coupon 4.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.443
Yield 4.25 pct
Spread 313.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 360.4bp
over the 3.75 pct Janaury 2019 DBR
Payment Date November 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, BNP Paribas, Caixa BI, Deutsche Bank & JPMorgan
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN PTGALIOE0009
