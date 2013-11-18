* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.67 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.88 percent higher. * Asian share markets crept cautiously higher on Monday, encouraged both by the prospect of extended stimulus in the United States and real economic reform in China. * Foreign institutional investors bought shares worth 9.7 billion rupees ($153.34 million) on Thursday, exchange data shows. * With the reporting of the July-September earnings results largely over, traders say the focus will be on a series of state polls this month ahead of the general elections next year, and the Reserve Bank of India's policy review next month. * Local stocks are likely to gain on global cues, with bond yields and bank stocks being watched ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's 80 billion rupees bond purchases later in the day. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)