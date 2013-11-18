* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which
closed at 9.02 percent on Thursday, is seen edging higher
following the central bank chief's statement on Friday that
hints at higher odds of a rate hike in the upcoming policy.
* Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan said
demand needs to be reduced without having severe effects on
investment and supply.
* Indian markets were closed on Friday for a holiday.
* Bond yields seen opening at around 9.04 percent levels and
moving in a 8.98 percent to 9.10 percent range during the day.
* Safe-haven demand will, however, be supported by Federal
Reserve Chair nominee Janet Yellen's statement that the U.S.
central bank will likely cling to its stimulative monetary
policy.
* Position taking will be thin ahead of RBI's 80 billion rupees
($1.26 billion) bond purchase through open market operations.
($1 = 63.2600 Indian rupees)
(archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson
reuters.com@reuters.net)