* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which closed at 9.02 percent on Thursday, is seen edging higher following the central bank chief's statement on Friday that hints at higher odds of a rate hike in the upcoming policy. * Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan said demand needs to be reduced without having severe effects on investment and supply. * Indian markets were closed on Friday for a holiday. * Bond yields seen opening at around 9.04 percent levels and moving in a 8.98 percent to 9.10 percent range during the day. * Safe-haven demand will, however, be supported by Federal Reserve Chair nominee Janet Yellen's statement that the U.S. central bank will likely cling to its stimulative monetary policy. * Position taking will be thin ahead of RBI's 80 billion rupees ($1.26 billion) bond purchase through open market operations. ($1 = 63.2600 Indian rupees) (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)