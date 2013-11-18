* USD/INR seen opening at around 62.80 versus its
Thursday's close of 63.11/12 after dovish comments last week
from Fed Chairman-nominee Janet Yellen assure markets there will
be no imminent decision to scale back the Fed's massive
bond-buying programme.
* Markets will keep an eye on minutes of the Fed's Oct. 29-30
meeting due Wednesday and a string of speeches from Fed
officials including Chairman Ben Bernanke, who is due to speak
on Tuesday.
* India's finance minister pledged on Thursday to meet the
country's fiscal and current account deficit targets, as fears
of the U.S. Federal Reserve reducing its stimulus fuel concern
over India's vulnerability to foreign sell-offs.
* The rupee is seen in a range of 62.60 to 63.20 for the
session, traders said.
* Most Asian currencies were trading stronger compared to the
dollar.
* The MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan
trading up 0.91 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures
traded in Singapore are up 0.78 percent.
