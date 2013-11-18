* USD/INR lower largely on global cues, at 62.88/89 versus its Thursday's close of 63.11/12 after dovish comments last week from Fed Chairman-nominee Janet Yellen assure markets there will be no imminent decision to scale back the Fed's massive bond-buying programme. * Indian markets were closed on Friday for a local holiday. * Minutes of the Fed's Oct. 29-30 meeting due Wednesday and a string of speeches from Fed officials including Chairman Ben Bernanke, who is due to speak on Tuesday, will be watched. * India's finance minister pledged on Thursday to meet the country's fiscal and current account deficit targets, as fears of the U.S. Federal Reserve reducing its stimulus fuel concern over India's vulnerability to foreign sell-offs. * The rupee is seen in a range of 62.60 to 63.20 for the session, traders said. * Most Asian currencies were trading stronger compared with the dollar. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)