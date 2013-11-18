* India's most actively traded bond 8.28 percent, 2027
yield was 3 bps lower on Monday at 9.08 percent
tracking the rupee's strength in the spot market but
fall in yields may be capped ahead of the open market bond buys
scheduled later in the session.
* USD/INR trading at 62.80/83 versus its previous close of
63.11/12 following an assurance from Fed Chairman-nominee Janet
Yellen there will be no imminent decision to scale back the
Fed's massive bond-buying programme.
* Market will closely watch outcome of the RBI's 80 billion
rupees ($1.26 billion) bond purchase through open market
operations but traders are wary of its outcome as bonds chosen
for OMO auction are illiquid.
* Expectation of further OMOs in the coming weeks may support
yields, traders said.
* The 2027 bond yield seen in 9.05-9.12 percent band for the
session.
* The benchmark 10-year bond yield in shut for
trading due to coupon payments.
($1 = 63.2600 Indian rupees)
