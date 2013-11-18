* Indian shares gain about 1.5 percent, tracking higher Asian peers, encouraged both by the prospect of extended stimulus in the United States and real economic reform in China. * The benchmark BSE index is up 1.4 percent while the broader NSE index gains 1.35 percent. * Bank stocks gain with bond yields on watch ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's 80 billion rupees bond purchases later in the day. * HDFC Bank Ltd is up 2.8 percent while ICICI Bank Ltd gains 2.5 percent. * Among state-owned banks, State Bank of India is up 1.8 percent while Bank of India surges 4 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)