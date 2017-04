* USD/INR extends losses on bunched-up inflows. The pair is at 62.67/69 versus Thursday's close of 63.11/12. * USD/INR NDFs trending lower, also helping INR spot. * Foreign banks have been selling dollars, which is helping the pair move down, dealers say. * Local stocks up 1.5 percent. * Foreign institutional investors bought shares worth 9.7 billion rupees ($153.34 million) on Thursday, exchange data shows. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/ subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)