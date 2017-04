* India's most actively traded 8.28 percent, 2027 bond yield was down 2 basis points at 9.09 percent and moved in a narrow range as the market awaits the outcome of the open market bond buys by the central bank. * A Reuters poll showed the Reserve Bank of India may buy around 60 billion rupees ($948.47 million) of bonds out of the 80 billion rupees offered. * Yields remain supported by a stronger rupee, a trader with foreign bank said. * The benchmark 10-year bond is shut for trading due to coupon payments. ($1 = 63.2600 Indian rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)