* Tata Steel Ltd shares rise 2 percent adding to Thursday's 4.9 percent gain after the company's second-quarter profit beat expectations, helped by a rise in prices and market share at home. * July-September consolidated net profit, after minority interest and share of associates, was 9.17 billion rupees ($144 million), compared with a loss of 3.64 billion rupees a year earlier, Tata Steel said on Wednesday. * Sentiment also got a boost from expectations of a higher demand for steel after China unwrapped its boldest set of economic and social reforms in nearly three decades on Friday, in order to put the world's second-largest economy on a more stable footing. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)