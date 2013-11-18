* Shares in cigarette maker ITC Ltd surge on unwinding of short positions in its November futures contracts, dealers say. * The November futures contract shed about 1 million shares in outstanding open positions by 0911 GMT compared with its 5-day average change of 0.23 million shares, as per Thomson Reuters and NSE data. * ITC shares rise 3.2 percent, while its November futures are down 3 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)