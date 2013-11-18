Nov 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Societe Generale SA
Issue Amount 1.50 billion euro
Maturity Date May 27, 2015
Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 25bp
Reoffer price 99.955
Discount Margin 3-Month Euribor + 28bp
Payment Date November 27, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Societe GEnerale CIB
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0867616459
Data supplied by International Insider.