Nov 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Sparbanken Oresund AB

Issue Amount 150 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date November 27, 2023

Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 300bp

Issue price Par

Payment Date November 27, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Listing Stockholm

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN SE0005561594

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.