Nov 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower UniCredit Bank Austria
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date May 27, 2019
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.825
Yield 2.536 pct
Spread 135 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 178.8bp
over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR
Payment Date November 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ABN AMRO, BNP Pariabs, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs
International & Unicredit
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing Vienna
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0996755350
