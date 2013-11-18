Nov 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Eurofins Scientific S.E.

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date November 26, 2018

Coupon 3.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.432

Reoffer yield 3.25 pct

Spread 219.8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 261.6bp

Over the 1.0 pct October 2018 OBL

Payment Date November 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC, Societe Generale CIB

& Unicredit

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0996772876

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.