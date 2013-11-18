Nov 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower Vasakronan AB
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date May 25, 2016
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 39bp
Reoffer Price Par
ISIN SE0005561693
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date May 25, 2016
Coupon 1.774 pct
Reoffer Price Par
ISIN SE0005561701
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date November 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) SEB
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme
