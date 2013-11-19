* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.18 percent, after gaining more than 2 percent in the previous session while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.31 percent higher. * Asian shares slipped back from a two-week high on Tuesday after the previous session's hefty gains on China's economic reform plans, while the dollar was on the defensive on expectations the Federal Reserve will keep its stimulus a little longer. * Foreign institutional investors bought shares worth 11.58 billion rupees ($185.44 million) on Monday, exchange data shows. * Overseas institutional investors are heading towards their third straight month of buying in Indian cash shares, totalling more than $5 billion since August, exchange and regulatory data shows. * Traders say with the results season coming to an end, the market will focus on developments on the global front and state elections. * India's capital market regulator said on Monday it would empower the country's exchanges to enforce rules on corporate disclosures at listed companies, aiming to improve transparency, especially in market-sensitive information. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)