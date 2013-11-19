* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield will likely open lower after the announcement of the new 10-year bonds. The benchmark bond, which was on a shut period on Monday, had closed at 9.02 percent on Thursday. * The Reserve Bank of India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.37 billion) of bonds on Nov. 22, including a new issue of 10-year paper, it said in a statement on Monday. * Traders said bonds will open at the 8.95 percent level and trade in a 8.90 percent to 9 percent range during the day. * Dealers will watch Finance Minister P. Chidambaram's speech after the inauguration of an All Women's Bank at 1030 GMT. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday on expectations the Federal Reserve will continue its bond-buying program under new head Janet Yellen, though comments from another Fed speaker underscored the crossroads facing the central bank. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)