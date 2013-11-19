* USD/INR seen opening at around 62.15 versus its Monday close of 62.41/42, tracking regional sentiments. * Hopes of strong foreign fund flows would help INR. Foreign institutional investors bought shares worth 11.58 billion rupees ($185.44 million) on Monday, exchange data shows. * Markets will watch for minutes of the Fed's Oct. 29-30 meeting due Wednesday and a string of speeches from Fed officials including Chairman Ben Bernanke, who is due to speak on Tuesday. * The rupee is seen in a range of 61.80 to 62.50 for the session, traders said. * Most Asian currencies were trading stronger compared with the dollar. * The MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan trading up 0.06 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore 0.18 percent lower. * Dealers will watch Finance Minister P. Chidambaram's speech after the inauguration of an All Women's Bank at 1030 GMT. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)