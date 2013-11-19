* USD/INR seen opening at around 62.15 versus its
Monday close of 62.41/42, tracking regional sentiments.
* Hopes of strong foreign fund flows would help INR. Foreign
institutional investors bought shares worth 11.58 billion rupees
($185.44 million) on Monday, exchange data shows.
* Markets will watch for minutes of the Fed's Oct. 29-30 meeting
due Wednesday and a string of speeches from Fed officials
including Chairman Ben Bernanke, who is due to speak on Tuesday.
* The rupee is seen in a range of 61.80 to 62.50 for the
session, traders said.
* Most Asian currencies were trading stronger compared with the
dollar.
* The MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan
trading up 0.06 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures
traded in Singapore 0.18 percent lower.
* Dealers will watch Finance Minister P. Chidambaram's speech
after the inauguration of an All Women's Bank at 1030 GMT.
