* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 2
basis points to 9.00 percent on Tuesday, after the announcement
of the new 10-year bonds. The benchmark bond, which was on a
shut period on Monday, had closed at 9.02 percent on Thursday.
* The Reserve Bank of India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.37
billion) of bonds on Nov. 22, including a new issue of 10-year
paper, it said in a statement on Monday.
* "The new 10-year paper is expected at 8.75-80 percent so the
entire curve is getting repriced," a trader with a primary
dealership says.
* The 8.28 percent, 2027 bond, which was the most
actively traded bond on Monday in the absence of the benchmark,
was trading down 7 bps at 9.02 percent.
* Dealers to watch Finance Minister P. Chidambaram's speech
after the inauguration of an all women's bank at 1030 GMT.
(archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson
reuters.com@reuters.net)