* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 2 basis points to 9.00 percent on Tuesday, after the announcement of the new 10-year bonds. The benchmark bond, which was on a shut period on Monday, had closed at 9.02 percent on Thursday. * The Reserve Bank of India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.37 billion) of bonds on Nov. 22, including a new issue of 10-year paper, it said in a statement on Monday. * "The new 10-year paper is expected at 8.75-80 percent so the entire curve is getting repriced," a trader with a primary dealership says. * The 8.28 percent, 2027 bond, which was the most actively traded bond on Monday in the absence of the benchmark, was trading down 7 bps at 9.02 percent. * Dealers to watch Finance Minister P. Chidambaram's speech after the inauguration of an all women's bank at 1030 GMT. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)