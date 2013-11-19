* USD/INR lower on regional cues and positive local stocks at 62.25/26 versus its Monday close of 62.41/42. * Markets will watch for minutes of the Fed's Oct. 29-30 meeting due Wednesday and a string of speeches from Fed officials including Chairman Ben Bernanke, who is due to speak on Tuesday. * The rupee is seen in a range of 61.80 to 62.50 for the session, traders said. * Dealers will watch Finance Minister P. Chidambaram's speech after the inauguration of an All Women's Bank at 1030 GMT. * Most Asian currencies were trading stronger compared with the dollar. * The dollar has been under pressure from expectations that Janet Yellen, the Federal Reserve's chief in waiting, is likely to pursue an accommodative policy to support job growth. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)