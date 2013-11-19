* USD/INR lower on regional cues and positive local
stocks at 62.25/26 versus its Monday close of 62.41/42.
* Markets will watch for minutes of the Fed's Oct. 29-30 meeting
due Wednesday and a string of speeches from Fed officials
including Chairman Ben Bernanke, who is due to speak on Tuesday.
* The rupee is seen in a range of 61.80 to 62.50 for the
session, traders said.
* Dealers will watch Finance Minister P. Chidambaram's speech
after the inauguration of an All Women's Bank at 1030 GMT.
* Most Asian currencies were trading stronger compared with the
dollar.
* The dollar has been under pressure from expectations that
Janet Yellen, the Federal Reserve's chief in waiting, is likely
to pursue an accommodative policy to support job growth.
