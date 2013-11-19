* Indian government bonds strengthened, tracking the spot rupee and riding on expectations of further open market bond buys, with the most-actively traded 8.28 percent 2027 bond yield dropping 7 basis points to a near two-week low of 9.02 percent. * Market participants shifted the bulk of demand to 2027 and shed positions in the existing 10-year, following the announcement of the new benchmark on Monday. * The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield was up 1 bp at 9.03 percent. * The Reserve Bank of India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.40 billion) of bonds on Nov. 22, including a new issue of 10-year paper. * Some banks are also replenishing stocks after giving away near-term bonds at Monday's open market bond buy auction, a trader with a state-owned bank said. * Dealers to watch Finance Minister P. Chidambaram's speech after the inauguration of an all women's bank at 1015 GMT. ($1 = 62.4450 Indian rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)