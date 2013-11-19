* Indian government bonds strengthened, tracking the spot rupee
and riding on expectations of further open market bond
buys, with the most-actively traded 8.28 percent 2027 bond
yield dropping 7 basis points to a near two-week
low of 9.02 percent.
* Market participants shifted the bulk of demand to 2027 and
shed positions in the existing 10-year, following
the announcement of the new benchmark on Monday.
* The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield was up 1 bp at 9.03
percent.
* The Reserve Bank of India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.40
billion) of bonds on Nov. 22, including a new issue of 10-year
paper.
* Some banks are also replenishing stocks after giving away
near-term bonds at Monday's open market bond buy auction, a
trader with a state-owned bank said.
* Dealers to watch Finance Minister P. Chidambaram's speech
after the inauguration of an all women's bank at 1015 GMT.
($1 = 62.4450 Indian rupees)
(neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.
com@reuters.net)