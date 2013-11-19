* Shares in Jet Airways (India) Ltd gain 3 percent after Tail Winds Ltd, a private investment arm owned by the carrier's promoter and chairman Naresh Goyal, sold about 7.9 percent of his 75 percent holding in Jet for around 2.10 billion rupees ($33.6 million) on Monday. * Tail Winds sold 2 million shares of Jet Airways for 310.07 rupees a share, NSE data shows, which shows Deutsche Securities Mauritius Ltd buying 1.26 million shares for 310 rupees a piece. * Dealers say the bulk sale is seen as a step in the completion of a 24 percent stake sale to Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways. * India's competition regulator on Nov. 12 approved Etihad's $325 million deal to buy a 24-percent stake in Jet Airways, the regulator said on its website. ($1 = 62.4450 rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)