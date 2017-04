* USD/INR prevented from breaching 62 levels on the downside by oil bids from state-run banks. * Pair hits a near 2-week low of 62.11. Currently at 62.21/22 versus Monday close of 62.41/42. * Local stocks give up most early gains, now up 0.1 pct. * USD was on defensive in Asian trade on expectations the Fed will keep its easy policy stance. * Markets will watch for minutes of the Fed's Oct. 29-30 meeting due Wednesday and a string of speeches from Fed officials including Chairman Ben Bernanke, who is due to speak on Tuesday. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)