* Shares in Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd gain as much as 5.7 percent on widespread market speculation that the company was considering a share buyback, according to traders. * Traders cited speculation that Indiabulls plans to buy back 8 billion rupees ($128.1 million) worth of shares. * An Indiabulls executive did not confirm or deny the speculation. * "All measures to protect shareholder value are on the table subject to regulatory and board approval," said Ajit Mittal, group executive director, Indiabulls Group. ($1 = 62.4450 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; aditi.shah@thomsonreuters.com)