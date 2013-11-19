* Morgan Stanley upgrades Axis Bank Ltd to "overweight" from "equal-weight" and raises its target to 1,300 rupees from 1,000 rupees, citing reduced loan exposure to problem sectors such as infrastructure over the last 12-15 months. * While the brokerage house says Axis is still exposed to a weaker economy, the reduced exposure to problem sectors coupled with a better balance sheet implies the bank's ability to withstand stress is very high. * Morgan Stanley also adds valuation multiples for Axis Bank factor in a fair degree of weakness. * Axis shares up 0.14 percent at 0910 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)