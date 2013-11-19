BRIEF-Cognitive Logic Inc raises about $5 mln in equity financing
* Cognitive Logic Inc says raises about $5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nx1q4I)
Asian equity markets are heading into 2014 with fundamentals in the driving seat rather than macro factors determining equity performance.
** The average 90-day correlation between the constituents of the MSCI Asia ex-Japan and the index hovers just below 0.4. link.reuters.com/mes74v
** A selloff triggered by the scare of tapering earlier this year saw money leave the region en masse lifting correlations but they stopped short a third below recent highs.
** One factor is earnings. As JPMorgan points out, with expectations in EM policy low, companies that beat on earnings growth and cash flow are likely to squeeze higher.
** According to Thomson Reuters IBES, 3-month earnings momentum for Chinese financials, Indian IT & pharma, Korean materials & Taiwanese healthcare and food retailing is running well ahead of average.
** And while regional valuations at the index level are in line with historical averages at the sector level there is significant divergence.
** Relative to the index, regional autos & banks and Australian energy firms are trading at the widest P/E discounts.
** Any spike in correlations when, and if, the Fed tapers next year is again likely to be short-lived as the hunt for quality gathers pace and a focus on fundamentals persists.
SAN ANTONIO, April 3 A prominent wine industry businessman and financial manager pleaded guilty in federal court in San Antonio on Monday to stealing millions of dollars from retired National Basketball Association superstar Tim Duncan.
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, April 3 Brazil's banks remain ready to withstand the impact of a harsh domestic recession on loan book quality, the central bank said on Monday.