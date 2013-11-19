Nov 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Commerzbank

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date November 27, 2023

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.48

Reoffer yield 2.058 pct

Spread 6 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 35.5bp

Over the 2.0 pct August 2023 DBR

Payment Date November 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Commerzbank, Credit Agricole CIB

& Nord/LB

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

