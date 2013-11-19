Nov 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Commerzbank
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date November 27, 2023
Coupon 2.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.48
Reoffer yield 2.058 pct
Spread 6 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 35.5bp
Over the 2.0 pct August 2023 DBR
Payment Date November 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Commerzbank, Credit Agricole CIB
& Nord/LB
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.