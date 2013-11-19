Nov 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Aareal Bank AG

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date November 29, 2016

Coupon 0.569 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 0.569 pct

Payment Date November 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme

ISIN DE000A1TNCY5

