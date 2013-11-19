UPDATE 1-Rand tumbles after S&P downgrades South Africa to "junk"
* Gold shares lead stocks higher (Adds latest prices, analyst comments)
Nov 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Abbey National Treasury Services plc
Guarantor Santander UK plc and Abbey Covered Bonds LLP
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date November 26, 2020
Coupon 1.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.444
Spread 21 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 66.7bp
Over the 2.25 pct DBR
Payment Date November 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, HSBC, Santander GBM, UBS & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0997328066
* Gold shares lead stocks higher (Adds latest prices, analyst comments)
* Files with U.S. SEC for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2oC6oPq) Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY/SAN SALVADOR, April 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published Grupo ASSA, S.A.'s (Grupo ASSA) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS Grupo ASSA's IDRs reflect mainly the credit profile of its main subsidiary, ASSA Tenedora. ASSA Tenedora is the largest contributor to Grupo ASSA's net income and is the largest source of its cash dividend