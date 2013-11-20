* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which
ended at 9.01 percent on Tuesday, seen opening higher, with
selling pressure emerging as it is seen becoming an off-the-run
bond on introduction of the new 10-year paper.
* The Reserve Bank of India plans to sell 150 billion rupees of
bonds on Nov. 22, including a new issue of 10-year
paper.
* The most traded bond in the previous session 8.28 percent 2027
bond, which ended down 10 basis points at a near
two-week low of 8.99 percent, will likely open higher on account
of position paring after a heavy trading session.
* The benchmark bond is seen opening at 9.03 percent and trading
in the 8.97 percent to 9.03 percent range during the day, while
the most traded bond is seen opening at 9 percent and trading in
the 8.95 percent to 9.02 percent range.
* USD/INR will remain on the radar of the bond traders.
* U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday as investors pared
their bond holdings on weakness in European bonds and
competition from corporate bond supply.
(archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson
reuters.com@reuters.net)