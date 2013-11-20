* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which ended at 9.01 percent on Tuesday, seen opening higher, with selling pressure emerging as it is seen becoming an off-the-run bond on introduction of the new 10-year paper. * The Reserve Bank of India plans to sell 150 billion rupees of bonds on Nov. 22, including a new issue of 10-year paper. * The most traded bond in the previous session 8.28 percent 2027 bond, which ended down 10 basis points at a near two-week low of 8.99 percent, will likely open higher on account of position paring after a heavy trading session. * The benchmark bond is seen opening at 9.03 percent and trading in the 8.97 percent to 9.03 percent range during the day, while the most traded bond is seen opening at 9 percent and trading in the 8.95 percent to 9.02 percent range. * USD/INR will remain on the radar of the bond traders. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday as investors pared their bond holdings on weakness in European bonds and competition from corporate bond supply. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)