* USD/INR seen opening at around 62.20 versus its
Tuesday close of 62.36/37, following regional trends, with
domestic shares being watched for cues for intraday trading.
* Most Asian currencies were trading stronger compared with the
dollar.
* The MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan
trading down 0.34 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures
traded in Singapore 0.40 percent lower.
* Foreign institutional investors bought shares worth 10.14
billion rupees ($162.78 million) on Tuesday, exchange data
shows.
* Markets will watch for minutes of the Fed's Oct. 29-30 meeting
due Wednesday.
* The rupee is seen in a range of 61.80 to 62.50 for the
session, traders say.
* Pressure on the yen showed no signs of letting up on
Wednesday, with the euro climbing to a four-year peak and the
dollar holding onto overnight gains even after more dovish
comments from top Federal Reserve officials.
