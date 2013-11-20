* USD/INR seen opening at around 62.20 versus its Tuesday close of 62.36/37, following regional trends, with domestic shares being watched for cues for intraday trading. * Most Asian currencies were trading stronger compared with the dollar. * The MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan trading down 0.34 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore 0.40 percent lower. * Foreign institutional investors bought shares worth 10.14 billion rupees ($162.78 million) on Tuesday, exchange data shows. * Markets will watch for minutes of the Fed's Oct. 29-30 meeting due Wednesday. * The rupee is seen in a range of 61.80 to 62.50 for the session, traders say. * Pressure on the yen showed no signs of letting up on Wednesday, with the euro climbing to a four-year peak and the dollar holding onto overnight gains even after more dovish comments from top Federal Reserve officials. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)