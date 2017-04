* Indian bonds snapped two days of gains as mild profit-taking emerged but traders expect a stronger rupee to cap a further rise in yields. * The most-actively traded 8.28 percent 2027 bond was up 2 bps at 9.02 percent after dropping as much as 10 bps in the last two sessions. * India's benchmark 10-year bond yield was up 2 bps at 9.03 percent, as traders looked to shed positions as it will soon be replaced by a new benchmark at Friday's auction of 150 billion rupees ($2.41 billion). * Uncertainty also remains about whether the RBI would conduct more bond purchases after Monday's auction. ($1 = 62.2925 Indian rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)