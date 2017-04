* USD/INR trading higher at 62.41/43 versus its Tuesday close of 62.36/37, on demand for greenbacks by state-run oil refiners and weakness in domestic shares. * The main share index trading down 0.09 percent. * Gains in the pair capped by regional sentiments, with dollar trading weaker against most Asian currencies. * Dealers will watch for minutes of the Fed's Oct. 29-30 meeting due Wednesday. * Pressure on the yen showed no signs of letting up on Wednesday, with the euro climbing to a four-year peak and the dollar holding onto overnight gains even after more dovish comments from top Federal Reserve officials. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)