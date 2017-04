* Indian bond yields continued to rise on profit taking and tracking a pullback in the rupee. * The most-actively traded 8.28 percent 2027 bond yield was up 7 bps at 9.06 percent, after falling a total of 12 bps over the previous two sessions. * India's benchmark 10-year bond yield was up 8 bps at 9.09 percent, as traders shed positions as it will soon be replaced by a new benchmark at Friday's auction of 150 billion rupees ($2.4 billion). ($1 = 62.5 rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)