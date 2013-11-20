(Corrects to clarify ICRA's debt downgrade was on Adani Ports' joint venture, not Adani Ports itself) * Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd shares gain 3 percent after domestic rating agency ICRA upgraded the long-term debt rating of the company's joint venture Adani Petronet (Dahej) Port Pvt Ltd to "BBB-plus" from "BBB," citing a "strong" ramp-up in cargo volumes this fiscal year. * ICRA says the joint venture continues to benefit from mechanisation and adequate back-up facility. * "The positive outlook factors in ICRA`s expectation that the company's cargo volumes would continue to show healthy growth in the near term notwithstanding weak macro-economic environment, because of its competitive position," ICRA said. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)