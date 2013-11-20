* India's benchmark index falls 0.29 percent while the broader NSE index is down 0.3 percent, as investors book profits after a strong three-day rally. * Lenders, which were among the biggest recent gainers, retreat. ICICI Bank Ltd falls 2 percent while HDFC Bank Ltd is down 0.9 percent. * NSE bank index rose 6.3 percent in the previous three sessions compared with a 3.6 percent grain in the NSE index in the same period. * Infosys Ltd falls 1 percent after hitting its highest level in nearly three years on Tuesday. * Also weighing on sentiment, foreign institutional investors sold 6.68 billion rupees worth of Indian equity derivatives on Tuesday, as per the National Stock Exchange's data. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)