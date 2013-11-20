* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 91-day treasury
bills at 8.95 percent, lower than its cut-off of 8.98 percent at
last week's sale, according to the median estimate of a Reuters
poll of 10 banks and primary dealers.
* For the 91-day t-bills, the highest forecast was 8.98 percent,
while the lowest was 8.90 percent.
* The central bank is expected to sell the 182-day t-bills at
8.925 percent, higher than the 8.77 percent cut-off at the
auction two weeks earlier.
* The highest forecast for the 182-day t-bills was 9 percent,
while the lowest was 8.83 percent.
* The RBI will auction 60 billion rupees each of the 91-day
bills and 182-day bills later on Wednesday.
(archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta@thomsonreut
ers.com/himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar@thomson
reuters.com)