* Shares in Indian sugar companies surge on hopes a government committee headed by Farm Minister Sharad Pawar may decide on Wednesday to announce financial assistance for struggling sugar mills as well as an increase in import duties on raw sugar to halt cheaper imports and strengthen domestic prices. * Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd rises 8.8 percent, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd is up 6.1 percent while Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd gains 5.7 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; rajendra.jadhav@thomsonreuters.com)