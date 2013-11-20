* Shares of United Spirits Ltd gain as much as 1.96 percent after the Economic Times quoted Diageo Plc's Asia-Pacific president as saying it may get rid of some of the brands at the Indian spirits maker. (link.reuters.com/fuw74v) * "Diageo won't shy away from exiting the mass-end brands (of United Spirits) that do not make money," the Economic Times quoted Diageo's Gilbert Ghostine as saying at an investor conference in London on Monday. * "Several brands (of the Indian firm) would require a lot of brand investment and the company's margin improvement would take a lot of time to materialise," the newspaper also quoted Ghostine as saying. * Diageo took over United Spirits earlier this year. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/ indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)