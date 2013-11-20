* USD/INR trading stronger at 62.49/50 versus its
Tuesday close of 62.36/37, though off 62.63 day's high.
* Pair keeps gains on sustained dollar demand by oil refiners
and corporates.
* Traders said a recovery in share index, trading down
0.1 percent after falling as much as 0.6 percent, has pulled
back the pair.
* Two dealers cite possible selling by state-run banks on behalf
of RBI around 62.60 levels, but no consensus.
* The dollar edged lower versus the euro on Wednesday after U.S.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the Fed will maintain
its ultra-easy monetary policy for as long as needed.
* Dealers will watch for minutes of the Fed's Oct. 29-30 meeting
due Wednesday.
