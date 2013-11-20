* USD/INR trading stronger at 62.49/50 versus its Tuesday close of 62.36/37, though off 62.63 day's high. * Pair keeps gains on sustained dollar demand by oil refiners and corporates. * Traders said a recovery in share index, trading down 0.1 percent after falling as much as 0.6 percent, has pulled back the pair. * Two dealers cite possible selling by state-run banks on behalf of RBI around 62.60 levels, but no consensus. * The dollar edged lower versus the euro on Wednesday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the Fed will maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy for as long as needed. * Dealers will watch for minutes of the Fed's Oct. 29-30 meeting due Wednesday. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)