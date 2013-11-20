* Shares of Wyeth Ltd surge by the daily limit of 20 percent after saying its board will meet on Saturday to consider a merger with Pfizer Ltd, the Indian unit of U.S. drug maker Pfizer Inc. * Although globally, Pfizer Inc bought rival Wyeth in 2009, their Indian units have maintained separate stock listings. * Shares in the Indian unit of Pfizer are up 6.1 percent. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com /indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)